NFL Rumors: Dolphins Pushed Hard To Acquire Seahawks’ Richard Sherman

Richard Sherman currently plays cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks, but that was anything but a certainty as recently as a month ago.

The All-Pro corner was at the center of some of the NFL’s hottest trade rumors throughout the offseason. And the Miami Dolphins, who could use some help on defense, were among the teams most interested in acquiring the 29-year-old, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora.

“The Dolphins had considerable interest in Sherman, league sources said, and made attempts to land him both back early in the free-agency signing period (March) and as recently as last month,” Canfora reported Sunday.

“While the Dolphins’ approaches regarding Sherman did not evolve into deeper trade talks, and none of them spurred longer negotiations, they did make multiple offers for the corner, who is viewed as someone who could significantly upgrade their secondary.”

Sherman obviously would upgrade just about any team’s secondary, but he would especially valuable to the Dolphins.

Like the rest of the AFC East, the biggest thing standing between the Dolphins and NFL relevancy is combating the New England Patriots’ high-powered offense. And while Sherman is only one man, he would drastically improve the Dolphins’ chances of, at the very least, limiting New England’s attack.

Although, the Patriots also showed interest in Sherman while he was still on the market.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images