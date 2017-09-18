NFL Rumors: Dont’a Hightower Could Return From Knee Injury In Week 3

The New England Patriots could have one of their best defensive players back in action this Sunday.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower, who suffered a knee injury in Week 1 and sat out Sunday’s win over the New Orleans Saints, is nearing a return to action, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported Monday that Hightower, who reportedly sought a second opinion on his knee from Dr. James Andrews, should be back on the field within the next two weeks and could be active for this Sunday’s matchup with the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium.

#Patriots LB Dont’a Hightower’s MCL injury was diagnosed as the 2-3 week variety by 2 different doc opinions. Back ether this week or next. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2017

Injuries are beginning to pile up for the Patriots, who lost Hightower and wide receiver Danny Amendola (concussion/knee) in Week 1 and running back Rex Burkhead (ribs), tight end Rob Gronkowski (groin), wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (knee) and cornerback Eric Rowe (groin) in Week 2.

Gronkowski’s injury is not believed to be serious, according to a report by Rapoport.

Special teamers Matthew Slater (hamstring) and Nate Ebner (shoulder) and defensive tackle Vincent Valentine (knee) all missed Sunday’s game. Wide receivers Julian Edelman and Malcolm Mitchell, cornerback Cyrus Jones and linebacker Shea McClellin all are on injured reserve, with Edelman and Jones both done for the season with torn ACLs.

