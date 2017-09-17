NFL Rumors: Dont’a Hightower Sought Second Opinion On Injured Knee

Is Dont’a Hightower’s knee injury more serious than originally expected?

The New England Patriots linebacker reportedly suffered a minor knee sprain in Week 1 that’s expected to sideline him for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. But how much more time will Hightower miss? That remains unclear, but the 27-year-old did seek a second opinion on his knee this week from renowned sports surgeon Dr. James Andrews, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

“When I saw Hightower a few days ago,” Reiss wrote Sunday morning, “he didn’t confirm plans to visit Andrews, but he also didn’t deny it, only saying with a smile, ‘I’m OK.'”

As Reiss observed, Hightower seeking a second opinion on his knee was a “notable” development given the “initial optimism” about his injury. Athletes who go to Andrews for a second opinion usually are fearful of a more serious injury, potentially one that could involve surgery.

We don’t yet know the results of Hightower’s meeting with Andrews, so for now, the severity of his injury still is up in the air. Stay tuned for more updates.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images