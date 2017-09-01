NFL Rumors: Fall Of Brock Osweiler Continues With Being Cut By Browns

The downfall of Brock Osweiler continues.

Osweiler, just months removed from being traded to Cleveland following a disappointing first season with the Houston Texans, was released by the Browns on Friday, according to Zac Johnson of The Athletic Cleveland.

The Browns have released Brock Osweiler. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) September 1, 2017

For the Browns, they clearly believe DeShone Kizer is ready to be their starting quarterback. And for Osweiler, while he now is out of a job just one offseason after being one of the most sought after QBs thanks to his first impression with the Denver Broncos, still is owed $16 million. However, Cleveland still gets a second-round pick out of that deal.

