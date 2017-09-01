NFL Rumors: Fall Of Brock Osweiler Continues With Being Cut By Browns

The downfall of Brock Osweiler continues.
Osweiler, just months removed from being traded to Cleveland following a disappointing first season with the Houston Texans, was released by the Browns on Friday, according to Zac Johnson of The Athletic Cleveland.
For the Browns, they clearly believe DeShone Kizer is ready to be their starting quarterback. And for Osweiler, while he now is out of a job just one offseason after being one of the most sought after QBs thanks to his first impression with the Denver Broncos, still is owed $16 million. However, Cleveland still gets a second-round pick out of that deal.
Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images
