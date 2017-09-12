NFL Rumors: Former Cornerback Brandon Browner Arrested In Los Angeles

It appears Brandon Browner’s official first year away from the NFL isn’t going too well.

The former cornerback, who won back-to-back Super Bowls with the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, was arrested in Los Angeles on Monday night, TMZ reported Tuesday. The website said Browner allegedly made “criminal threats,” which is a felony in California, to a woman.

The 33-year-old’s bail was set at $50,000, and TMZ reported Browner posted it and was released just after 11 p.m. PT.

Browner was an original member of the Seahawks’ “Legion of Boom” but was known for being somewhat of a hothead. Browner led the league in penalties committed in the regular season in 2011, 2014 and 2015.

