NFL Rumors: Lawrence Timmons Reinstated By Dolphins After AWOL Drama

Lawrence Timmons is back in the mix.

Timmons, who was suspended indefinitely after going AWOL one day before the Dolphins’ regular-season opener in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers, was reinstated Tuesday and will play this Sunday when Miami faces the New Orleans Saints in London, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The suspension lasted one week. Timmons, who was inactive for Miami’s Week 2 win, missed Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets while serving his suspension. According to the collective bargaining agreement, the Dolphins could have suspended Timmons for a maximum of four games, per ESPN.

Timmons’ return seemingly ends a bizarre situation. The Dolphins filed a missing persons report with police after Timmons was nowhere to be found the night before Miami’s game against Los Angeles. The 31-year-old subsequently was discovered at LAX early the following morning trying to board a flight to Pennsylvania, where his baby’s mother lives.

If Timmons plays Sunday, it’ll mark his regular-season debut with the Dolphins. The veteran linebacker spent his first 10 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before signing a two-year contract with Miami over the offseason.

