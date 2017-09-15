NFL Rumors: Marshawn Lynch Fined For Giving Middle Finger In NFL Return

There was a point when Marshawn Lynch was just here so he wouldn’t get fined. Well, now he’s back and he already got fined.

The 31-year-old made his return to the NFL with his hometown Oakland Raiders in Week 1 after retiring from the Seattle Seahawks prior to the 2016 season. Lynch put in some solid work in the Raiders’ 26-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Sunday, but he also was caught on camera in the fourth quarter with both of his middle fingers up.

And he’s going to have to pay for it, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday.

NFL fined Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch $12,000 for a hand gesture he made Sunday, per a league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 14, 2017

Lynch signed a two-year, $9 million contract with the Raiders before this season, so we’re sure he’s not too worried about a $12,000 fine.

He rushed for 76 yards on 18 carries Sunday and added a 16-yard reception.

