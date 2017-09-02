NFL Rumors: Patriots Acquire Lions’ Johnson Bademosi Via Trade

The New England Patriots reportedly swung their third trade of the summer Saturday, acquiring Johnson Bademosi from the Detroit Lions. The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett first reported the news. The Patriots are sending a 2019 sixth-round draft pick to the Lions for Bademosi, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Bademosi, who’s 6-feet, 206 pounds, spent four seasons with the Cleveland Browns before signing with the Lions last offseason. He played in 16 games, starting three, last season with the Lions, recording 22 tackles with five passes defensed and one interception.

He came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford in 2012. He’s been a core special-teamer throughout his career.

Bademosi joins Malcolm Butler, Stephon Gilmore, Eric Rowe, Jonathan Jones, Kenny Moore, D.J. Killings and William Likely on the Patriots’ cornerback depth chart. After acquiring Bademosi, the Patriots now must release 25 players by Saturday at 4 p.m.

Bademosi ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at his pro day in 2012 with a 6.96-second 3-cone, 4.10-second short shuttle, 40-inch vertical leap, 10-foot, 5-inch broad jump with 16 bench press reps of 225 pounds.

The Patriots likely will use Bademosi more in special teams coverage than on defense.

