NFL Rumors: Patriots’ Cyrus Jones Out For 2017 Season With Knee Injury

Cyrus Jones will have to wait until next season to make up for his shaky rookie campaign.

The second-year cornerback suffered a torn ACL and a partially torn meniscus Thursday night in the New England Patriots’ preseason finale against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium, a source told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Jones suffered the injury on a non-contact play in the second quarter. The 23-year-old was covering Giants receiver Travis Rudolph up the sideline when he stepped awkwardly and his right leg gave out.

Jones, a second-round draft pick in 2016, figured to serve as New England’s primary punt returner this season, especially with Julian Edelman suffering a torn ACL in the Patriots’ third preseason game last Friday.

Perhaps wide receiver Danny Amendola will fill the void in New England’s return game moving forward, though that’s obviously less than ideal given that he’ll likely have a bigger role in the Patriots’ offense following Edelman’s injury.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images