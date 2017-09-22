NFL Rumors: Patriots Sign Quarterback To Practice Squad

The New England Patriots reportedly added a third quarterback Friday.

The Patriots signed quarterback Taylor Heinicke to their practice squad, a source told ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Heinicke, an Old Dominion product, went undrafted in 2015 before signing with the Minnesota Vikings. He spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons and this summer with the Vikings before being released Sept. 11.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound signal caller completed 26 of 49 passes for 270 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions this preseason. He also rushed eight times for 54 yards.

The Patriots haven’t had a third quarterback on their roster behind Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo since trading Jacoby Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett.

The Patriots also added wide receiver Riley McCarron to their practice squad Friday. They reportedly signed defensive end Geneo Grissom off their practice squad to the 53-man roster. They’ll have to release another player off of their practice squad to make room for Heinicke.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images