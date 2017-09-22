NFL Rumors: Patriots Sign ‘Spitting Image Of Wes Welker’ To Practice Squad

The New England Patriots reportedly added another potential punt returner to their practice squad Friday.

The Patriots signed wide receiver Riley McCarron, a source told ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Friday. McCarron was practicing with the Patriots wearing No. 84 on Friday.

Reiss said to look for defensive end Geneo Grissom to be signed from the practice squad to the Patriots’ active roster to make room for McCarron.

McCarron, who stands 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, was released from the Houston Texans’ practice squad Monday. Texans head coach Bill O’Brien called McCarron “the spitting image of Wes Welker” over the summer.

McCarron caught four passes for 24 yards in two preseason games. He also returned one punt for one yard for the Texans. The Patriots play the Texans on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

McCarron caught 42 passes for 517 yards with four touchdowns as a senior at Iowa before going undrafted. He returned seven punts for 148 yards with a touchdown.

He had an impressive pro day in March, running a 4.41-second 40-yard dash with a 6.59-second 3-cone drill, 4.16-second short shuttle, 40.5-inch vertical leap and 10-foot, 4-inch broad jump.

The Patriots also have wide receivers DeMarcus Ayers and Cody Hollister on their practice squad. The Patriots will have to either release a player or place someone on injured reserve to make room for Grissom on their 53-man roster.

