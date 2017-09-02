NFL Rumors: Patriots Trade Jacoby Brissett To Colts For Phillip Dorsett

The New England Patriots have traded third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, sources told ESPN’s Field Yates on Saturday.

The 29th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Dorsett caught 33 passes for 528 yards and two touchdowns last season. He also returned punts during his college career at Miami, though he’s returned only two in two NFL seasons.

