NFL Rumors: Patriots Work Out Five Free Agents, Including Three Rookies

The New England Patriots appear to be in search of a cornerback.

The Patriots hosted five players on free-agent visits Tuesday, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported, including four cornerbacks. Cornerbacks Jomal Wiltz, Channing Stribling, Cody Riggs and Jarell Carter and tight end Alex Ellis were hosted on visits, according to Reiss. The Patriots don’t currently have a cornerback on their practice squad.

Wiltz, a rookie and Iowa State product, was waived by the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. Riggs, who went to Notre Dame, was waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday. Carter, another rookie and Trinity International product, was waived by the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday. Ellis, who went undrafted out of Tennessee in 2016, was waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. Stribling, who went undrafted out of Michigan this spring, was waived by the Cleveland Browns on Friday.

The Patriots had three undrafted rookie cornerbacks in training camp. Kenny Moore was claimed by the Indianapolis Colts on waivers, D.J. Killings currently is on the Patriots’ injured reserve list, and William Likely is a free agent.

