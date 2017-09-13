NFL Rumors: Patriots Work Out Three Free-Agent Wide Receivers, Quarterback

The New England Patriots reportedly remain on the hunt for wide receivers and quarterbacks.

The Patriots worked out three free-agent wide receivers, a running back and a quarterback Wednesday, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported. The Patriots brought in wide receivers Daniel Braverman, Bryan Walters and Tevaun Smith, running back Jahad Thomas and quarterback Mitch Leidner, according to Reiss.

The Patriots could use a punt returner and another wide receiver if Danny Amendola, who is dealing with a concussion and a knee injury, can’t play Sunday. Braverman, Walters and Thomas have return experience. Braverman and Thomas’ punt return experience is limited to college, however.

Leidner went undrafted out of Minnesota and spent training camp and preseason with the Vikings. He was released Sept. 2.

