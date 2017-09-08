NFL Rumors: Patriots Work Out Three Free-Agent QBs After Week 1 Loss

The New England Patriots reportedly are continuing to look at what’s available on quarterback market.

The Patriots worked out free-agent quarterbacks Matt McGloin, Matt Barkley and David Fales on Friday, a source told ESPN’s Field Yates. The Patriots currently only are carrying two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster with no signal-callers on their practice squad.

The Patriots also worked out quarterback Thad Lewis earlier in the week.

McGloin is entering his fifth season in the NFL. He’s completed 161 career passes on 277 attempts for 1,868 yards with 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his career. He most recently was on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Barkley, who was released by the San Francisco 49ers earlier this month, also is entering his fifth season. He is 159 of 266 for 1,911 yards with eight touchdowns and 18 interceptions in his career.

Fales is entering his third season. He’s just 2 of 5 for 22 yards in his career. He was with the Miami Dolphins this summer.

