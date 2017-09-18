NFL Rumors: Rob Gronkowski’s Groin Injury Not Believed To Be Serious

The New England Patriots took their licks in New Orleans on Sunday, but they may have dodged the worst bullet.

Rob Gronkowski’s groin injury he suffered in Sunday’s game against the Saints is “not believed to be serious,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning. The Patriots tight end will test the groin Monday, per Rapoport.

Gronk exited Sunday’s contest in the third quarter after being tackled by two Saints defenders. He was listed as questionable to return with a groin injury but didn’t re-enter the game, a 36-20 Patriots win.

The 28-year-old tight end didn’t speak to the media following the victory but left them with a positive update.

Rob Gronkowski declined to talk to reporters but said, "I'm good" and gave a thumbs up. 👍🏻 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 17, 2017

Gronkowski was having a monster day before his injury. He finished with a game-high 116 receiving yards on six catches and hauled in a highlight-reel, 53-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady for his first score of the season.

New England obviously would benefit from having a healthy Gronk, as the club is even more thin on offensive weapons after a rash of injuries Sunday.

