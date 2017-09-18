NFL Rumors: Some Bengals Players Want Team To Consider Colin Kaepernick

The Cincinnati Bengals might not have entered the 2017 NFL season with high expectations, but an 0-2 start and no offensive touchdowns after a pair of horrendous home losses wasn’t what the team envisioned, either.

But that’s where the Bengals find themselves going into a tough Week 3 matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the high-powered Green Bay Packers.

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton has been at the center of the team’s struggles so far, and that could be the next place Cincy looks to make a change.

According to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, “there’s a feeling among some of the players that the Bengals should go off the board and consider bringing in Colin Kaepernick.”

Kaepernick isn’t a great quarterback, but Dalton has been awful through two games. He’s thrown for 394 yards with zero touchdowns and four interceptions. His 54.5 completion percentage also is well below average.

The Bengals’ defense hasn’t been much of an issue. The unit gave up 20 points to the Baltimore Ravens and just 13 points to the Houston Texans on a short week last Thursday. There’s still time to right the ship, and a change at quarterback definitely should be considered.

And Kaepernick is the most talented free agent QB available.

