NFL Week 2 Lines: Falcons-Packers NFC Championship Rematch Headlines Slate

Week 1 is almost in the books, with only the now-annual “Monday Night Football” doubleheader to go.

But we’re already starting to look ahead to the NFL’s second week. Here are the early lines for all 16 games in Week 2, with lines courtesy of OddsShark.com.

THURSDAY

Houston Texans at (-3) Cincinnati Bengals

It doesn’t take long for us to be reintroduced to putrid Thursday night games.

SUNDAY

Minnesota Vikings at (-7) Pittsburgh Steelers

It will be interesting to see if this line shifts at all depending on how Minnesota looks Monday night.

(-7.5) Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts

Both teams had miserable season debuts, and there are two giant questions to be answered before this one: How bad is David Johnson’s wrist injury, and who will start at quarterback for the Colts?

Cleveland Browns at (-7.5) Baltimore Ravens

Deshone Kizer’s AFC North crash course continues against a Ravens defense that looked incredible in Week 1.

Philadelphia Eagles at (-4.5) Kansas City Chiefs

Two of the most impressive teams in Week 1 square off in a potential statement game for either club.

Chicago Bears at (-5.5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tough to get a read on the Bucs after their Week 1 postponement, but the Bears looked OK in a losing effort against the defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons.

Tennessee Titans at (PK) Jacksonville Jaguars

Huge game for the Titans, who can’t afford to fall to 0-2 and two games back in the AFC South.

Buffalo Bills at (-7) Carolina Panthers

Sean McDermott has the Bills on the right track, while the Panthers rolled to an easy win over the 49ers. After combining for just 13 wins last season, one of these teams will be 2-0 come week’s end.

(-4.5) New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints

We’re all expecting a bounce-back effort for the Patriots, but there probably are other offenses they’d rather face than the Saints’, one week after allowing more than 500 yards of total offense to the Chiefs.

Miami Dolphins at (-3) Los Angeles Chargers

Who knows?

New York Jets at (-13.5) Oakland Raiders

The first of what should be a handful of two-touchdown spreads for teams playing the Jets.

(-1.5) Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos

Potential game of the week, if Denver is Denver … which is a big “if.”

Washington Redskins at (-2.5) Los Angeles Rams

This potentially is a bad spot for the Redskins, who struggled offensively throughout the preseason and into Week 1 and are going up against a Rams defense riding high after pulverizing Indy.

San Francisco 49ers at (12.5) Seattle Seahawks

A lot of points to be laying with a Seattle team that couldn’t do anything offensively Sunday in Green Bay.

Green Bay Packers at (-2.5) Atlanta Falcons

If the Packers’ defense resembles anything close to what we saw in Week 1, they’ll have a chance to exact some revenge in this NFC championship rematch.

MONDAY

Detroit Lions at (-5) New York Giants

What did we do to deserve the Giants in primetime two weeks in a row?

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images