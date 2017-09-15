NFL Week 2 Lock, Upset: Last-Minute Advice For Making Football Picks

Just like that, we’re on to Week 2.

The 2017 NFL season is in full swing after an interesting opening weekend that featured a few stunning developments. Fortunately, NESN.com’s Mike Cole returned to this week’s episode of “The Hurry-Up,” presented by MyBookie.ag, to provide another “lock” and “upset” for Sunday’s must-see action.

So, which team does Cole love going into Week 2? And which team does he think could overcome the odds for a surprising win?

Find out in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images