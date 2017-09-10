Odell Beckham Jr. Injury: Giants Star ‘Unlikely’ To Play In Week 1, Per Report

The New York Giants might have to battle the Dallas Cowboys without their best offensive weapon.
Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was listed as questionable with an ankle injury on Friday’s injury report, traveled with the team to AT&T Stadium ahead of its “Sunday Night Football” matchup with the Cowboys. But a report from ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan suggests Beckham won’t be suiting up for New York’s season opener.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter cast further doubt on Beckham’s ability to play in an odd yet telling tweet.
As Ranaan noted, Beckham still plans to work out before Sunday night’s game and technically will be a game-time decision, so we won’t know for sure about his status until shortly before 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff. As it stands now, though, there’s a pretty good chance the Giants keep him out of the NFC East clash.
Beckham injured the ankle on a scary-looking play in Week 3 of the preseason against the Cleveland Browns. If he does miss Week 1, quarterback Eli Manning will have to turn to newly-acquired wide receiver Brandon Marshall, Sterling Shepard and backups Tavarres King and Dwayne Harris in the passing game.
Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sport Images
