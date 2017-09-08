Odell Beckham Jr. Officially Listed As Questionable For Giants In Week 1

Fantasy football owners beware: Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t a lock to play this Sunday.
The New York Giants officially listed the star wide receiver as questionable Friday for their Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys after he suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 of the preseason. ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported there’s a 50-50 chance of Beckham playing.
Beckham didn’t practice all week, and Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard would be quarterback Eli Manning’s top two options at wideout should Beckham wind up not playing. The Giants play Sunday night, too, so Beckham owners should keep an eye on his status before any roster spots lock up.
Thumbnail photo via William Hauser/USA TODAY Sports Images
