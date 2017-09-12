Official On ‘Monday Night Football’ Charges Timeout To ‘San Diego’

It’s hard to keep track of where NFL teams are playing these days.

The Rams played their first season in Los Angeles last year after relocating from St. Louis, and the Chargers joined them this season with a much shorter move from San Diego. It’s understandably taken NFL fans some getting used to, and every once in a while, people let the teams’ old names slip.

In fact, even NFL officials have that problem, as Terry McAulay demonstrated when he announced a Chargers timeout during their game against the Denver Broncos on “Monday Night Football.”

McAulay shouldn’t feel too bad because even Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn goofed up and referred to the team by its old name at his own introductory press conference back in January. But maybe he should get a head start on calling Oakland’s team the Las Vegas Raiders before they move either in 2019 or 2020.

