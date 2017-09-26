Official Resigns After Calling Protesting Patriots ‘Monkeys’ On Facebook

When some New England Patriots players decided to kneel in protest during “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans, there were audible boos from throughout Gillette Stadium.

And that disdain went well beyond Foxboro, Mass.

Stephen Pina, a Brockton Parks and Recreation Commission member, has resigned after posting a controversial comment on a FOX 25 Facebook post about the kneeling Patriots.

According to MassLive.com, he allegedly wrote: “Turds, your dumbass isn’t paid to think about politics… dance monkey dance.”

Pina later spoke about the comment with The Brockton Enterprise.

“It was not meant to be a racist comment, and if it was taken as such that’s regrettable,” Pina said. “I want to set the record straight.”

And that record now includes him resigning.

