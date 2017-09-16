Oklahoma State Punter’s Heisman Campaign Ends After Two Fails On Same Play

Back in July, Oklahoma State punter Zach Sinor made headlines by launching his 2017 Heisman Trophy campaign, complete with a retro website, a #sinor4heisman T-shirt and a fu-manchu mustache.
Well, his march for college immortality came to a screeching halt against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday.
With the No. 9 Cowboys leading the Panthers 56-14 late in the quarter, Sinor lined up for a seemingly meaningless punt. But what happened next can only be described with one word: fail.
Double fail!
Sinor’s gaffe obviously wasn’t that big of a deal, as the Cowboys went on to win 59-21 at Heinz Field. Still, it likely means we’ll have to go at least one more year before seeing a punter win the the Heisman Trophy.
Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images
