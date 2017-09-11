Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield Apologies For Flag Celebration After Ohio State Game

Baker Mayfield was all sorts of fired up after the Oklahoma Sooners notched an impressive road victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday.
The Sooners, who entered the game ranked No. 5, cruised to a 31-16 win over the then No. 2-ranked Buckeyes behind Mayfield’s stellar performance that saw him complete 27 of his 35 pass attempts for 386 yards with three touchdowns.
After the exciting win, Mayfield took a victory lap around Ohio Stadium with an OU flag in hand, which concluded with the Sooners quarterback planting the flag at midfield surrounded by his teammates.
Mayfield’s celebration took the football world by storm, and on Monday, the senior issued an apology for his actions. Mayfield stressed that disrespect never was his intent, rather he was just caught up in the moment.
“After the game, I did not mean for it to be disrespectful towards any Ohio State people at all, especially not the team or the players,” Mayfield told reporters. “They’re a great team and a great program. I didn’t mean it to be disrespectful at all. We do the flag thing at OU-Texas, so that’s just something I got caught up in an emotional win. Yeah, it should have been something I did in the locker room, so I apologize for doing it in the middle of the field.”
Oklahoma vaulted to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 college football poll after the win, while Ohio State fell to No. 8.
Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images
