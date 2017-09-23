Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield Tells Baylor Players They Forgot Who ‘Daddy’ Is

At the rate he’s going, Baker Mayfield soon will be the most hated college football player outside of Oklahoma University.
Prior to Saturday’s game between No. 3 Oklahoma and Baylor, the Sooners quarterback approached Bears players and, well, he didn’t have nice things to say. Watch Mayfield’s aggressive pregame antics in the video below:
Kind of weird, but hey, you do you, Baker.
Of course, this isn’t first time this season that Mayfield has disrespected an opposing team on their own turf. After the Sooners’ 31-16 thumping of Ohio State in Week 2, the senior QB made headlines when he planted the Oklahoma flag on the Buckeyes’ logo.
Now, he apologized for those shenanigans, so we’ll have to see if he does the same after Saturday’s game.
Thumbnail photo via Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports Images
