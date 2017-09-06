Orlando MLS Soccer Player Is Arrested On Domestic Violence Charge

Will Johnson’s problems at home might have an adverse effect on his soccer career.

Orange County, Fla., police arrested the Orlando City SC midfielder Wednesday morning on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge, according to The Orlando Sentinel’s Alicia DelGallo. Johnson allegedly tackled his wife, Caroline Childs Johnson, during an argument at their home, causing her to hit her head on the ground and suffer cuts and bruises to her hands and knees. Childs Johnson refused medical assistance.

Orlando City and Major League Soccer said Wednesday in a statement they’ve suspended Johnson, pending results of their and authorities’ investigations.

Johnson and his wife of five years are going through a divorce. They have two children together.

Johnson has played 10 seasons in MLS. He won MLS Cups with Real Salt Lake in 2009 and the Portland Timbers in 2015.

