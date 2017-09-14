Packers Player Really Hates Seahawks, Wants To ‘Knock Them Out’

Some people are fans of the Seattle Seahawks and appreciate the way they play the game.

Mike Daniels is not one of those people.

Seattle kicked off its 2017 NFL season with a date in Green Bay against Daniels and the Packers. During the course of the Week 1 contest, NFL Films captured Daniels candidly speaking about the Seahawks, and it’s safe to say the defensive tackle has a lot of built-up aggression for the NFC West powerhouse.

Check out Daniels’ comments in the clip below.

Mike Daniels does not like the Seahawks pic.twitter.com/8vsKbGUbbs — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) September 14, 2017

While Daniels refrained himself from brawling with Seattle, he put a stamp on the game by registering 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hits in the Packers’ 17-9 win.

We’re curious what Daniels thinks of the Atlanta Falcons, whom Green Bay battles in a “Sunday Night Football” matchup in Week 2.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images