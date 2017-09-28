Packers Vs. Bears Live Stream: Watch ‘Thursday Night Football’ Online

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears will write a new chapter in their historic NFL rivalry when they kick off Week 4 of the season with a “Thursday Night Football” matchup.
The Packers earned a comeback victory in overtime against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, while the Bears upset the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field.
Here’s how to watch Packers vs. Bears online.
When: Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NFL Game Pass
Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images
