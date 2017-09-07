Paige VanZant Explains Gruesome Foot Injury Photo That Went Viral

Paige VanZant grossed out the internet last month when she posted a photo to social media of a nasty cut on her foot.

Finally, we know what the heck happened.

VanZant explained earlier this week on “The MMA Hour” that she suffered the gruesome gash, which required seven stitches, when her foot got caught on a piece of a garage door while she was training at the gym.

“It just hooked my foot and ripped it open,” VanZant said, per MMAFighting.com. “It got ripped open. It was really painful. The worst part is you could see my muscles and my tendons move in my foot when I wiggled my foot. It was gross.”

Gross. And “totally real,” according to VanZant, despite the cut being so disgusting that it looked like something out of a movie.

