Panthers Vs. 49ers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 1 Game Online

by on Sun, Sep 10, 2017 at 1:42PM
Can the Carolina Panthers return to relevance in 2017?

The Panthers endured a brutal Super Bowl hangover last season, going 6-10 after winning the NFC in 2015. But quarterback Cam Newton, rookie running back Christian McCaffrey and Co. will look to turn their fortunes around this year, starting with a road matchup against the lowly San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

The Niners finished with an NFC-worst 2-14 record in 2016 and will turn to a new head coach (Kyle Shanahan) and new quarterback (Brian Hoyer) to try to right the ship.

Here’s how you can watch Panthers vs. 49ers online.

When: Sunday, Sept. 10, at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Live Stream: FOX Sports GO

