Patriots Continue Preparation For Chiefs After Series Of Roster Moves

The New England Patriots are onto the Kansas City Chiefs.

After weeks of training camp and four preseason matchups, the defending Super Bowl champions will open the 2017 NFL regular season when they host the Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night.

Preparing for Kanas City wasn’t the only order of business for the Patriots this weekend, though. On Saturday, the team needed to trim the roster down to 53 players, which was coupled with the surprising trade of Jacoby Brissett.

Speaking with the media Sunday, head coach Bill Belichick explained the recent roster moves and also gave advice to young players who made their first NFL rosters.

