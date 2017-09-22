Patriots’ Danny Amendola Admits Thoughts Of CTE Are ‘In The Back’ Of His Mind

FOXBORO, Mass. — The neurodegenerative disease CTE was a popular subject at Gillette Stadium on Friday after word broke Thursday that Aaron Hernandez’s lawyer plans to sue the New England Patriots and NFL.

Hernandez had a “severe” case of CTE at this time of his death, according to his lawyer. Hernandez hanged himself in prison while serving a life sentence for murder.

Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola, who sat out Week 2 with a concussion suffered in Week 1, admitted Friday he thinks about CTE, though he’s committed to the team and sport.

Here's Amendola's full response on CTE. Added: "I'm committed, I'm prepared, and I know what I signed up for." pic.twitter.com/FdnvnfHmcW — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 22, 2017

“Right now I’m just focused on the Texans, really,” Amendola said. “Obviously it’s in the back of my mind, but I’m committed and I’m prepared, and I know what I signed up for. I’m excited about the game this weekend.”

Amendola said he’s “good to go” to play Sunday against the Houston Texans. This is Amendola’s third known concussion of his NFL career. He also suffered head injuries in 2009 and 2013.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images