Patriots’ Danny Amendola Leaves Game Against Chiefs With Head Injury

The New England Patriots’ wide receiver depth chart looks awfully thin.

The Pats already were trying to overcome injuries to Julian Edelman and Malcolm Mitchell heading into Thursday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and now they are down another key wideout, at least for the rest of the NFL Kickoff Game at Gillette Stadium.

Danny Amendola suffered a head injury and won’t return to the game, the Patriots announced via Twitter.

#Patriots injury update: Danny Amendola (head) will not return. #KCvsNE — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 8, 2017

Amendola was New England’s leading receiver when he left with six receptions for 100 yards, and he also was contributing on punt returns.

