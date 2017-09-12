Patriots Fans Will Get To Hear Tony Romo On CBS Broadcast Vs. Saints

Tony Romo will be in your living rooms this Sunday, New England Patriots fans.

Don’t worry — the Dallas Cowboys quarterback-turned-broadcaster won’t be hogging your guacamole. Instead, Romo will be on CBS’ broadcast team for the Patriots’ Week 2 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analysis) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline) on the CBS call for Patriots-Saints on Sunday. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 12, 2017

Jim Nantz, Romo and Tracy Wolfson are CBS’ lead NFL broadcast trio, so it makes sense why they’d be assigned to arguably the most prominent AFC game in the 1 p.m. time slot: A matchup of superstar quarterbacks in Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

For Patriots and Saints fans, it means they get to see for themselves what all the fuss is about Romo. The 37-year-old was by many accounts a success in his NFL broadcasting debut last Sunday, conveying an extensive knowledge of the game and showing an uncanny ability to call out plays before they happened.

Patriots vs. Saints should be another great fit for Romo, as the veteran of 14 NFL seasons can go inside the minds of two of the most successful QBs in league history. He can spare Brady any broadcasting tips, though.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images