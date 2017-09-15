Patriots’ Harvey Langi Going To ‘Act Like I’ve Been There’ In NFL Debut

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots rookie Harvey Langi looks set to make his NFL debut Sunday after missing Week 1 with a concussion, and he doesn’t intend to act like a fanboy.

That’s despite the fact that he’s excited to face off against a quarterback he’s been playing against in video games for 15 years in New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who is 14 years his senior.

“We all know they can get a lot of yards, and they have go-to players,” Langi said Friday. “They’re a good offense. Drew Brees, of course, is — I’m a youngin’. I’m just a rookie, so finally getting to play against these guys that I’ve been playing with in video games and seeing them on TV and stuff, it’s exciting.”

Langi doesn’t plan to regale Brees with tales of conquering the Saints in the “Madden NFL” series.

“No, I’m probably not going to do that,” Langi said smiling. “I’m just gonna try to act like I’ve been there, even though I haven’t. I’m just gonna go out there and show no fear. I’m gonna go in there focused and do everything I can for the team, for sure.”

Langi would say it would be cool to sack Brees, however.

“I’m a defensive player. I’m supposed to tackle anybody holding the pigskin,” Langi said. “If he’s holding the pigskin and I tackle him holding it, then that would be one for the books for me. That would be fun. That’d be cool.”

Langi might need to fill in for injured linebacker Dont’a Hightower, who hurt his knee in Week 1 and hasn’t practiced this week. Langi filled in for Hightower throughout the summer while the defensive captain was on the physically unable to perform list. The rookie is ready for anything, though.

“Whatever they tell me to play, if it’s end, if it’s outside, if it’s on kickoff, kickoff return, whatever it is,” Langi said. “Everyone just has to follow suit and come together, unite and come together and just play some ball.”

Thumbnail photo via Doug Kyed/NESN