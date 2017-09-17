Patriots Inactives: Harvey Langi, Jacob Hollister To Make NFL Debuts

NEW ORLEANS — Two New England Patriots undrafted rookies are set to make their NFL debuts Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Tight end Jacob Hollister, who was a healthy scratch in Week 1, and linebacker Harvey Langi, who sat out against the Kansas City Chiefs with a concussion, are active for Week 2. Hollister will serve as a third tight end behind Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen. He also serves as pass-catching depth since the Patriots only are going into the game with three healthy wide receivers.

Langi could start in place of Hightower, which he did throughout the summer before suffering a concussion late in training camp.

Here’s the Patriots’ full list of inactives:

WR Danny Amendola

OL Cole Croston

S Nate Ebner

LB Dont’a Hightower

WR Matthew Slater

DT Vincent Valentine

OT LaAdrian Waddle

Here are the Saints’ inactives.

Wide receiver Austin Carr was claimed of waivers from the Patriots after the 53-man roster cutdown. He was a preseason standout for New England.

