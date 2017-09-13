Patriots Injury Report: Danny Amendola Dealing With Multiple Ailments

FOXBORO, Mass. — It wasn’t only a concussion that kept New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola out of practice Wednesday. Amendola also is dealing with a knee ailment, according to the Patriots’ injury report.

Here’s the Patriots’ full injury report from Wednesday.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DT Vincent Valentine (knee)

WR Danny Amendola (concussion/knee)

LB Dont’a Hightower (knee)

WR Matthew Slater (hamstring)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DT Adam Butler (knee)

OT Marcus Cannon (ankle)

S Nate Ebner (shoulder)

OT Cameron Fleming (ankle)

FS Devin McCourty (groin)

McCourty, Cannon, Amendola and Hightower are new to the injury report this week. Amendola and Hightower both didn’t finish Thursday’s game against the Chiefs.

Linebacker Harvey Langi (concussion) has been removed from the injury report. He could start in place of Hightower on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images