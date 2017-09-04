Patriots Injury Report: Dont’a Hightower, Nate Solder Healthy Ahead Of Opener

The New England Patriots released their first injury report of the season Monday, and the most notable names were the ones who were not on it.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower, tackle Nate Solder, running back Rex Burkhead and defensive end Deatrich Wise all were not listed on the injury report after missing time during the preseason and were full participants in Monday’s practice.

That means barring a setback later this week, all four should be active when the Patriots open the regular season Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here is the full injury report from Monday’s practice:

OUT

Cameron Fleming, OT (ankle)

Vincent Valentine, DT (knee)

LIMITED

Adam Butler, DT (knee)

Nate Ebner, S (shoulder)

Harvey Langi, LB (concussion)

Malcolm Mitchell, WR (knee)

Matthew Slater, WR (hamstring)

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images