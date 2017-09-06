Patriots Injury Report: Malcolm Mitchell Questionable Week 1 Vs. Chiefs

New England Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell’s status for Week 1 is up in the air as of Wednesday afternoon.

Mitchell, who is slotted to be the Patriots’ No. 3 or No. 4 receiver this season, is questionable to play Thursday night in the NFL Kickoff Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brandin Cooks and Chris Hogan will be the Patriots’ No. 1 and 2 receivers this season. If Mitchell can’t play, then Danny Amendola and newcomer Phillip Dorsett could see more playing time.

Here’s the rest of the Patriots’ Week 1 injury report.

DOUBTFUL

DT Vincent Valentine (knee)

QUESTIONABLE

DL Adam Butler (knee)

DB Nate Ebner (shoulder)

OT Cameron Fleming (ankle)

LB Harvey Langi (concussion)

WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee)

WR Matthew Slater (hamstring)

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images