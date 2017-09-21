Patriots Injury Report: Marcus Cannon Gets Rob Gronkowski Treatment

FOXBORO, Mass. — For the second day in a row, a New England Patriots player did not officially practice despite attending the session and warming up with his teammates.

Right tackle Marcus Cannon, who missed Wednesday’s session with a concussion, returned to the field Thursday but was listed as “did not participate” on the team’s official injury report. The same was true for tight end Rob Gronkowski on Wednesday.

Gronkowski, who left Sunday’s win over the New Orleans Saints with a groin injury, did participate in Thursday’s practice. He was one of nine players listed as limited.

New England will host the Houston Texans on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Here is the full Patriots injury report for Thursday:

DNP

Rex Burkhead, RB (ribs)

Marcus Cannon, OT (concussion)

Vincent Valentine, DT (knee)

LIMITED

Danny Amendola, WR (concussion/knee)

Phillip Dorsett, WR (knee)

Stephon Gilmore, CB (groin)

Rob Gronkowski, TE (groin)

Dont’a Hightower, LB (knee)

Chris Hogan, WR (knee)

Elandon Roberts, LB (thumb)

Eric Rowe, CB (groin)

Matthew Slater, WR (hamstring)

