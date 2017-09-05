Patriots Injury Report: Offensive Tackle Limited In Return To Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots injury report went mostly unchanged Tuesday save for one change.

Reserve offensive tackle Cameron Fleming was limited in his return to practice Tuesday after missing Monday’s session. Linebacker Dont’a Hightower and offensive tackle Nate Solder remain healthy and off the injury report.

Second-year pro defensive tackle Vincent Valentine has missed two consecutive practices, so he seems unlikely to play Thursday night in the Patriots’ Week 1 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s the full injury report.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Vincent Valentine, DT (knee)

LIMITED

Adam Butler, DT (knee)

Nate Ebner, S (shoulder)

Cameron Fleming, OT (ankle)

Harvey Langi, LB (concussion)

Malcolm Mitchell, WR (knee)

Matthew Slater, WR (hamstring)

