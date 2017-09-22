Patriots Injury Report: Rex Burkhead Ruled Out Vs. Texans; 11 Players Questionable

The New England Patriots officially have ruled running back Rex Burkhead out for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Burkhead did not practice this week after injuring his ribs in last Sunday’s win over the New Orleans Saints. Defensive tackle Vincent Valentine also will not play against the Texans after being moved to injured reserve Friday.

The Patriots also have listed 11 players as questionable for the Houston game. That list includes wide receiver Danny Amendola and tight end Rob Gronkowski, who both said Friday they would be “good to go” for Sunday.

Here is the full Patriots injury report:

OUT

Rex Burkhead, RB (ribs)

QUESTIONABLE

Marcus Cannon, OT (ankle/concussion)

Rob Gronkowski, TE (groin)

Danny Amendola, WR (concussion/knee)

Phillip Dorsett, WR (knee)

Chris Hogan, WR (knee)

Stephon Gilmore, CB (groin)

Dont’a Hightower, LB (knee)

Elandon Roberts, LB (thumb)

Eric Rowe, CB (groin)

Matthew Slater, WR (hamstring)

Nate Ebner, S (shoulder)

