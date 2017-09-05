Patriots Name Seven 2017 Team Captains, Including Two First-Timers

The New England Patriots have voted, and the 2017 team captains have been named.

Quarterback Tom Brady, wide receiver/special teamer Matthew Slater, tight end Rob Gronkowski, center David Andrews, linebacker Dont’a Hightower and safeties Devin McCourty and Duron Harmon will be the Patriots’ team captains this year.

Andrews, a third-year player, and Harmon both are first-time captains. It’s especially significant for Harmon to receive the honor, since McCourty already is a defensive back captain. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick praised Harmon as a “silent leader” last season.

This is Brady’s 16th consecutive season as a captain. Slater and McCourty have been captains since the 2011 season. Gronkowski and Hightower both are second-time captains after first receiving the honors last season.

Patriots team captains are voted on by their teammates.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images