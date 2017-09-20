Patriots Notes: Bill Belichick Believes Honesty Is Best Policy With Undrafted Free Agents

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some notes and nuggets from Wednesday’s New England Patriots media availability at Gillette Stadium:

— During his morning news conference, Patriots coach Bill Belichick explained how a pre-draft conversation with defensive tackle Adam Butler convinced him Butler would be a fit in New England. When the Vanderbilt product went undrafted, the Patriots signed him, and on Sunday, he started his first NFL game.

The Patriots tend to have a good eye for undrafted free agents (see: Malcolm Butler, David Andrews), and some of that success surely is due to Belichick’s approach. The coach believes in communicating directly and honestly with prospective signees so they know exactly what they’re getting into.

“One of the things I tell the players is that whatever message I’m giving you, that’s the way it’s going to be,” Belichick said. “That collectively as a staff and as a head coach, we’re going to all be on the same page. … I just believe in being honest with the player, and if it’s not what he wants to hear, then that’s OK. We’re probably better off with a different decision.

“I want to hear from the player how he really feels, not him trying to sell me something, because that doesn’t really help us, either. If a guy tells you something and that’s not really what it is, then if it doesn’t work out, well, that’s sometimes part of why it doesn’t work out. I try to be as honest as I can with the player. Sometimes things change, and if that happens, I’ll tell the player that. ‘This is what we brought you here for, this is what we want you to do, but look, this is the situation we’re in now, so we need for you to move and do something differently than what we talked about.’ I would tell the player that.

“That comes up from time to time, because I’m not really being dishonest about that. That was my intent with the player, but because of circumstances, that may change and I want to do what’s best for the team. But most of the time, I’m able to tell the guy pretty clearly what we envision him coming in as and what the opportunity will be, and then it will be up to him to compete in that situation and make the most out of the opportunity.”

Butler, tight end Jacob Hollister, linebacker Harvey Langi and offensive lineman Cole Croston all made the Patriots’ 53-man roster as undrafted rookies this season.

— The team-released video of the Patriots’ locker room celebration following Sunday’ game showed both quarterback Tom Brady and team owner Robert Kraft congratulating rookie defensive end Deatrich Wise, who sacked Drew Brees once and hit him five times in New England’s 36-20 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Brady and Kraft both congratulated Deatrich Wise after his big game in New Orleans. Brady: "Good sack, baby! I want to see more of those." pic.twitter.com/O08HjA3kND — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 20, 2017

Wise has been tremendously productive thus far in his young NFL career, tallying two sacks and five QB hits through two games.

— The Patriots made a few changes to their practice squad Wednesday, signing cornerback Robert Nelson and offensive lineman Jason King and releasing defensive back Jomal Wiltz. King spent training camp in New England but was released before cutdown day.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images