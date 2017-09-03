Patriots Notes: Devin McCourty Offers Scouting Report On Phillip Dorsett

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some notes and nuggets from Sunday as the New England Patriots digested Saturday’s sweeping roster cuts:

— In the midst of releasing 32 players from their 90-man roster, the Patriots also added three players via trade Saturday: wide receiver Phillip Dorsett from the Indianapolis Colts, defensive end Cassius Marsh from the Seattle Seahawks and cornerback Johnson Bademosi from the Detroit Lions.

Dorsett, whom the Patriots dealt quarterback Jacoby Brissett to acquire, boasts elite speed, running a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine. That time was identical to the one run by fellow Patriots wideout Brandin Cooks one year earlier.

Patriots safety Devin McCourty, who played against Dorsett during the 2015 season, said the 25-year-old’s ability to stretch the field can put stress on a defense.

“Just being able to get behind it,” McCourty said. “I think as a defense, you always want to know the guys that can go vertical, that can make plays, even on reverses on things like that. Guys that can catch a 5-yard pass and, because of their speed, be able to take off. It’s exciting, any time you get new guys in here, to see how they can help the team.”

In his only game against New England, Dorsett caught two passes on four targets for 30 yards in a 34-27 Colts loss.

— Marsh already has arrived in Foxboro. He was spotted in the Patriots’ locker room Sunday morning.

— The Patriots opted to keep four undrafted free agents on their 53-man roster, including Jacob Hollister, who beat out James O’Shaughnessy for the third tight end spot.

“It was just craziness,” Hollister said of learning he’d made the team. “(I was) really excited and just really excited to work my butt off for my teammates. It’s such a blessing to be a part of this organization, so I’m really proud and really happy.”

Hollister’s twin brother, wide receiver Cody, was not so fortunate. He was cut Saturday but could join the Patriots’ practice squad if he passes through waivers.

— The Patriots will need to hand out some new jersey numbers in the coming days.

Hollister and linebacker Harvey Langi both wore No. 48 during the preseason, and offensive lineman Cole Croston and defensive tackle Adam Butler both wore No. 70.

Marsh and Dorsett both will have to change digits, as well, as their Nos. 91 and 15 are taken by Deatrich Wise and Chris Hogan, respectively. Bademosi’s No. 29 is available after D.J. Killings was cut.

— Though McCourty, a Patriots captain, was in no danger of losing his roster spot, he explained why this weekend was difficult for everyone in the Patriots’ locker room.

“As I get older, you kind of form a big brother relationship with a lot of the younger guys,” McCourty said. “I always try to just pour everything I’ve learned being here, being in this system, being in the NFL, to the guys in hope of, obviously, playing with them for a season. But it’s tough. We all say we know it’s a business, but it doesn’t take away the personal aspect of getting to know a guy, a lot of times getting to know families of guys and hanging out with them outside the locker room and off the field. And just like that, they’re gone.

“I always say once you build a relationship, you keep that relationship, no matter if a guy’s here or you’re texting him catching up in the offseason. But it’s always tough. We had a locker room full of guys, and just like that, it goes down very fast. Obviously, it’s hardest for the guys that are not in here anymore, and I always wish them the best. We have guys now that are taking new journeys on new teams and (being traded), and I’m sure guys will be picked up and be on different teams, so I wish them the best. Obviously, not against us, but I wish them the best on their next journey.”

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images