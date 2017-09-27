Patriots On Pace To Break Yards Allowed Record Saints Set In 2012

The New England Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady have set plenty of records and accomplished some pretty amazing feats throughout the years, but this season, they could wind up with a less illustrious achievement.

Through three weeks, the Patriots have allowed 95 points and 1,383 total yards, both of which are the worst in the NFL. The Big Lead’s Stephen Douglas pointed out that puts New England on pace to give up 7,376 yards this season, which would break the 16-game record the New Orleans Saints set in 2012 with 7,042 yards.

If the Patriots’ defense continues to play the way it has so far, we could be in for a very interesting season, as the team also leads the league in total offense with 440.7 yards per game and is second in points behind the Los Angeles Rams with 99. They could continue to win games that way through the regular season, but it definitely would affect them come playoff time.

At the end of the day, though, there still are 13 regular-season games left to play, giving the Pats plenty of time to get their defense in check.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images