Patriots Practice Attendance: Two Absent During Cuts Weekend

FOXBORO, Mass. — Two New England Patriots players were absent from practice Sunday as the team continues to reconfigure its roster.

Linebacker Shea McClellin and defensive tackle Vincent Valentine missed practice Sunday. New Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, defensive end Cassius Marsh and cornerback Johnson Bademosi were present. Dorsett was wearing No. 13, Bademosi was in No. 29 and Marsh wore No. 92.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss suggested the Patriots could place McClellin on injured reserve. If a player is placed on injured reserve Sunday, he can return to the active roster after eight weeks.

The Patriots had eight practice squad players on the field Sunday: running back D.J. Foster, wide receiver Cody Hollister, offensive linemen Ted Karras and James Ferentz, defensive end Geneo Grissom, linebacker Trevor Bates and safeties David Jones and Damarius Travis. The Patriots have two more practice squad spots to fill.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images