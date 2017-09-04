Patriots Practice Report: Brandon Bolden Back; Shea McClellin Reportedly To IR

FOXBORO, Mass. — The 2017 NFL season is three days away, and the New England Patriots already are shuffling their roster.

Running back Brandon Bolden, who was released Saturday, was back in a Patriots uniform Monday for practice. The Patriots made room for Bolden by placing Shea McClellin, who was not at practice, on injured reserve, a source told ESPN’s Field Yates. McClellin can return to the Patriots’ 53-man roster after spending eight weeks on injured reserve.

Defensive tackle Vincent Valentine and offensive tackle Cameron Fleming also were absent from practice. The Patriots had a new defensive lineman on the field wearing No. 94. It’s unclear whether he’s a practice squad player or on the active roster.

The Patriots wore full pads. Their first injury report will be released later Monday.

