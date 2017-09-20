Patriots Practice Report: Dont’a Hightower, Danny Amendola Return To Action

FOXBORO, Mass. — Wednesday’s New England Patriots practice offered some good news on the injury front, as several banged-up players were back on the field.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower (knee) and wide receivers Danny Amendola (concussion/knee) and Matthew Slater (hamstring) all returned to practice after sitting out Sunday’s win over the New Orleans Saints.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski (groin), cornerback Eric Rowe (groin), wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (knee) participated, as well, after exiting the game early with injuries. Receiver Chris Hogan, who appeared hobbled at times Sunday, also practiced.

The only players absent were running back Rex Burkhead, who left Sunday’s game with injured ribs, and tackle Marcus Cannon, who was questionable for the game with an ankle but started and played every offensive snap.

Cannon’s status will be worth monitoring this week, as the Patriots’ next opponent is a defensively talented Houston Texans team led by star defensive end J.J. Watt. The Patriots and Texans will square off Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

New England also added two new practice-squad players, a defensive back wearing No. 22 (likely Robert Nelson, whom the team signed Tuesday) and an offensive lineman wearing No. 72. To make room, the Patriots appear to have released defensive back Jomal Wiltz.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Powers/USA TODAY Sports Images